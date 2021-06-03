Mehul Choksi's bail plea dismissed by Dominica court

Choksi, accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is a citizen of Antigua. (File image)

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's bail plea has been dismissed by a court in Dominica. Earlier, the fugitive diamantaire was produced before a magistrate in Dominica to answer charges of his illegal entry into the Caribbean island nation following a high court order.

The High Court of Dominica ordered that the businessman be produced in a magistrate court to answer charges of his illegal entry into the country and adjourned the hearing on the habeas corpus petition till June 3, according to local media.

The diamantaire, who mysteriously went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he had been staying since 2018 as a citizen, was detained in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian, and brought to Dominica on a boat.

Last week, the Government of Dominica had issued a press statement that it was verifying status of Choksi's citizenship with Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi's arrest has created turbulence in the calm political waters of the neighbouring Caribbean island countries -- Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica --where allegations have been levelled against opposition parties of supporting the businessman having an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)