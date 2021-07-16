Mehul Choksi won’t return to India despite 'seriously considering it' earlier - here is why

In an audio statement via his lawyer, Mehul Choksi said He also said he is “very apprehensive” about his safety in India. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Mehul Choksi, who returned to Antigua and Barbuda after 52 days in Dominica, further reiterated his claims that he had been “kidnapped by Indian agencies”. Thus, he will not return to India due to safety concerns despite “seriously considering it” earlier, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I am back home, but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology and physically, rather, permanent scars on my soul. I could never imagine that after closing down all my business and seizing all my properties, a kidnapping attempt would be made on me by the Indian agencies. I was always hearing about it but I never believed that they could go to this extent,” Choksi said this in an audio recording with his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, the report said.

The wanted 62-year-old diamantaire added that he was exercising legal rights in Antigua, where he holds citizenship, and said he could not travel due to poor health.

“I am not able to travel and offered the Indian agencies to visit here (Antigua) and interrogate me. But this inhuman abrasion kidnapping was never expected by me,” he said.

He added that he was “seriously considering” returning to India to prove his innocence, but his medical condition is “very bad and has worsened over the last 50 days of my kidnapping”. “This was so inhuman…I don’t know if I will be able to come back in a normal mental or physical condition,” he said.

He also said that he was “very apprehensive” about his safety in India.

Choksi is wanted for cheating the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,578 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi. Both absconded from India before the frauds came to light and Choksi even has an Interpol red notice against him.

Notably, Antigua and India had rejected Choksi’s claims that he was abducted to Dominica on May 23.

The Dominica court on July 12 adjourned all proceedings against him and allowed his travel back to Antigua till he is “fit to travel and stand trial”.