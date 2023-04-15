 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mehul Choksi wins legal battle in Antigua and Barbuda, allowed to stay on island

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The High Court of Antigua and Barbuda ruled in his favour, granting him permission to stay on the island and not be removed.

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi, a diamond merchant who is wanted in India for a fraud case worth Rs 13,000 crore, has emerged victorious in a legal battle, according to reports.

The High Court of Antigua and Barbuda ruled in his favour, granting him permission to stay on the island and not be removed. The court has issued an order prohibiting the removal of Mehul Choksi from the island's territory without a High Court ruling following an inter-party hearing.

The order also states that this is subject to Choksi exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals.

Choksi has demanded an investigation into his claims and sought relief, including a declaration suggesting that he is entitled to a thorough and prompt investigation into the circumstances of his forcible removal from Antigua and Barbuda around May 23, 2021.