Mehul Choksi extradition | Dominica Opposition leader criticises PM Skerrit

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has received criticism from the country's Opposition in the row over the deportation of fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

Dominica's main Opposition party has accused Skerrit of being "part of a plot against the rule of law" to send Choksi back to India, Hindustan Times has reported.

Choksi, accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is a citizen of Antigua. He fled from India to Antigua in 2018 and has been living there since.

Lennox Linton, leader of the opposition in Dominica's House of Assembly, also demanded a "full investigation" into how the businessman was brought into Dominica, the publication reported.

He also claimed there was an "obvious collaboration between Dominica, Antigua, and India".

Choksi was detained by Dominica police last week after going missing from Antigua. Dominican website Nature Isle News reported also suggested that he has been admitted to a hospital in the nation's capital city Roseau.

Choksi alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and taken to Dominica.