Mehul Choksi admitted to hospital in Dominica: Report

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamond merchant has been admitted to a hospital in Dominica, a website called Nature Isle News has reported.

Choksi, accused in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been admitted to Dominica China Friendship Hospital in the nation's capital city Roseau, the report said. While the reason he was taken to the hospital is unclear, NIN reported that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old has been warded at the Imray Wade of the hospital under heavy police security in a private room.

The Dominica High Court has stayed deportation of Mehul Choksi and placed a gag order on the the matter is heard in court on June 2.

Also read: First picture of Mehul Choksi from Dominica jail surfaces, shows him with injury marks

"We have been instructed that only his lawyers should have access to him, anything you have to speak to his lawyers," police told the Dominican news website.

A member of Choksi's team of lawyers said "we are in the process of trying to get this gag order out since this is a high profile matter and the international community is following this case so we can't have it closed."

Also read: Explained | How government plans to extradite fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and how soon

Choksi fled to Antigua in 2018 and has been residing there since after obtained citizenship.

India's Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with the governments of Dominica and Antigua in the matter, NDTV has reported. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are assisting with case details, the report added.

Antigua Newsroom showed a picture of Choksi behind bars with several injury marks.

Choksi has claimed that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and taken to Dominica.