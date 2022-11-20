 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mehrauli murder case: Police find parts of Shraddha Walkar's skull in forest, start draining pond in search for her remains

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

In Maharashtra, a Delhi Police team called three persons known to Walkar in Palghar district to record their statements.

Delhi Police on Sunday recovered parts of skull and some bones from a forest area and deployed teams to drain a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi as it intensified its search for the remains of Shraddha Walkar that were allegedly dumped by her live-in partner after murdering her six months ago, sources said.

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he and Walkar lived to gather more evidence. Also, the officials of Delhi Police and Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory held a meeting as they prepared to conduct a narco-analysis test through which they are hoping to get some vital clues from the accused.

"We have taken up the matter. Our teams of forensic experts had an elaborative discussion with the officials of Delhi Police regarding the narco analysis test to be conducted and are preparing for the same," a senior official from Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory said.

A Delhi court had on Thursday directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third degree measure on him.

In Maharashtra, a Delhi Police team called three persons known to Walkar in Palghar district to record their statements. Delhi Police team is in Manikpur in Palghar's Vasai, which is the native place of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

On Saturday, it had recorded statements of four persons in Palghar - two men from whom Walkar had sought assistance after she was assaulted by Poonawala in 2020, a former manager of the call centre in Mumbai where Walkar worked and her female friend.