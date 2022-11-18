 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mehrauli killing: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; some body parts found in Gurugram

Nov 18, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused for murdering his girlfriend. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

Delhi Police on Friday sent teams to Maharasthra Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the Shradha Walkar murder case with sleuths recovering some body parts in Gurugram even as a court here ordered that narco test be conducted on accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala within five days.

Meanwhile, some old chats of Walkar with friends and co-workers indicated she was once beaten so badly by Poonawala that she could not get off the bed.

The body parts found in Gurugram are being sent for forensic examination, sources said.

The court directed police not to use any third degree measures on Poonawala and conduct his narco test a day after it granted nod for conducting the truth serum test as police found that Poonawala was constantly changing his statements.

Dating app Bumble on which Poonwala and Walker had met, released a statement calling the incident an "unspeakable crime" and expressed sympathy with the victim's family and loved ones.

The WhatsApp chats revealed a pattern of abuse when Walkar lived with Poonawala in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai. Similarly, pictures of Walkar dating back to 2020 with visible injury marks also surfaced on social media.