Mehrauli killing: Accused Aaftab Poonawala's narco test successful, officials say

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused for murdering his girlfriend. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a hospital in Rohini on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said.

They said Poonawala's narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the process of the narco test was complete.

The officials said Poonawala reached Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 am and the narco test started around 10 am. After the test, he was kept under observation.

Poonawala is likely to be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here on Friday. According to FSL sources, the answers he gave during his polygraph and narco tests will be analysed. He will be informed about the replies he gave.

Before the narco test, Poonawalla underwent a general check-up for blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heart beat, a senior official said.