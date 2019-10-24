Mehkar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mehkar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mehkar is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Mehkar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 59.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.62% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Bhashkar Raimulkar won this seat by a margin of 35935 votes, which was 21.39% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 168034 votes.