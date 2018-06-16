App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 08:39 PM IST

Mehbooba visits Bukhari's ancestral home to pay homage

Bukhari, a veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in Srinagar on June 14.

Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the ancestral home of slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari on Saturday to offer personal condolences to the bereaved family members.  Bukhari, a veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in Srinagar on June 14.

Sympathising with the mourners, the chief minister said the killing has sent a wave of anger and shock all across and it has been unequivocally condemned at local, national and international levels.

She said the incident has amply displayed that violence does not stand to the scrutiny of logic and rationale.

The chief minister also lauded Bukhari's contribution in bringing innovations to media in the state, saying it was historic and worth emulating for the younger generation.

She interacted with the family members of the journalist and conveyed her heartfelt sympathies on the tragic loss. She also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Ministers, legislators, prominent leaders and people from all across the Valley were present.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 08:20 pm

