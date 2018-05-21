Mehbooba reviews developmental projects

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reviewed various developmental projects undertaken in Jammu city and its adjoining areas today. Mufti, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, visited general bus stand and took stock of the modernization project and development of multi-level parking there, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister was informed that work on the project was apace and expected to be completed by early next year.

The parking facility would have space for accommodating 1,300 cars and 200 two-wheelers besides commercial spaces like restaurants and other office premises. It would also have an elevated corridor from Super Specialty Hospital Jammu for passenger convenience besides another link to Nawabad.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Sat Sharma, Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development K B Aggarwal and other officers were also present on the site.

The chief minister also visited the site of the upcoming Jammu zoo project.

She was informed that on completion, it would be the largest Safari zoo in northern India which would also have the largest aviary in the country. The zoo would have a 12 kilometre-long circular green track besides walking loops. Though the zoo will be ready by 2020, part of it will be thrown open by October this year in the form of nine bird enclosures and a butterfly park.

Mufti visited the newly set up Indian Institute of Technology at Jagti and interacted with the management and faculty. She was informed that the first phase of construction on the project would be completed by July this year with the admission of third batch of students.

The chief minister later visited the site of expansion of Jammu Airport. She was informed that the work would be completed within 20 months.