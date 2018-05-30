App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti welcomes India, Pakistan DGMO's decision to fully implement 2003 ceasefire pact

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed the agreement by DGMOs of India and Pakistan to “fully implement” the ceasefire pact of 2003 and stop cross border firings, saying it would bring great relief to the people of the state.

The chief minister said having peace on the borders was the first essential step to “a larger understanding” and expressed hope that it would sustain.

“Wholeheartedly welcome the reiteration of the commitment to the ceasefire on the border by both DGMO's. This brings great relief to the people residing in the vicinity,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

“Peace on our borders is the first essential step to a larger understanding & (and) I truly hope it sustains,” she said.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan yesterday agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two military commanders reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J and K during a conversation over the hotline at 6 PM, the Indian Army said.

The special hotline contact was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.

Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to fully implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.
First Published on May 30, 2018 12:44 pm

