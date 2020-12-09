PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mehbooba Mufti claims she was detained at home by authorities for third time in fortnight

Officials, however, did not comment on the claim.

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 08:30 PM IST
Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti


PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that authorities detained her at her Gupkar Road residence here for the third time in a fortnight.

"Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to 'security concerns' then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I've been asked to wait until culmination of DDC elections?" Mehbooba tweeted.

Officials, however, did not comment on the claim.

Mehbooba had claimed on Tuesday that she was not allowed to leave her residence as she wanted to visit Budgam district to meet the families who have been evicted from a forest land by the authorities.

The former chief minister also uploaded an image of a letter purportedly written by the Budgam district authorities to the Special Security Group (SSG) that protects her.

Close

Related stories

"In view of the prevailing security scenario and recent inputs received from intelligence agencies regarding movement of terrorist groups in the subject area, it is requested that the tour programme of the VIP may be deferred till the culmination of the (DDC) elections," the letter sent on Tuesday to the SSG Director reads.

The letter suggests that the SSG had informed the district administration about Mehbooba wanting to visit Budgam district on Wednesday.

The election to the District Development Councils (DDC) in underway in Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti
first published: Dec 9, 2020 08:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.