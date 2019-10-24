Meham Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Meham Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Meham Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Meham constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Meham is an Assembly constituency in Rohtak district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 80.9% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 77.77% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anand Singh Dangi won this seat by a margin of 9657 votes, which was 7.15% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 135043 votes.
Anand Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 6966 votes. INC polled 117056 votes, 37.56% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
