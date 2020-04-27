App
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Meghalaya wants lockdown to continue beyond May 3: CM Conrad Sangma

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Meghalaya wants the lockdown in the state to continue beyond May 3 to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Monday after a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister, however, said some relaxations will be introduced in green zones and non-COVID-19 affected districts after the nationwide shutdown has been lifted.

"At the video conference called by Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah Ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown in #Meghalaya. #CovidUpdates," Sangma tweeted after the video conference.

Meghalaya has so far reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases of which 11 are active and one person has died. Two districts have been classified as red zones.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday relaxed a number of activities, including the sale of essential goods and their movement through courier services, and online sale of essential commodities, except for the state capital Shillong and in Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills District, Chief Secretary M S Rao said.





First Published on Apr 27, 2020 01:48 pm

