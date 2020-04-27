Meghalaya wants lockdown to continue beyond May 3: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya wants the lockdown in the state to continue beyond May 3 to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Monday after a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister, however, said some relaxations will be introduced in green zones and non-COVID-19 affected districts after the nationwide shutdown has been lifted.

"At the video conference called by Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah Ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown in #Meghalaya. #CovidUpdates," Sangma tweeted after the video conference.

Meghalaya has so far reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases of which 11 are active and one person has died. Two districts have been classified as red zones.











