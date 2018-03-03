Meghalaya trends: Congress leading in 3, UDP in 2 seats

The Congress was leading in three seats while the United Democratic Party was leading in two seats as per early trends available for the Meghlaya Assembly elections.

Election Commission sources said Chief Minister Mukul Sanga was leading in Songsak seat.

The Congress was also leading in Rambrai-Jyrngam and Baghmara seats.

The UDP was leading in Mawthadraishan and Mairang seats.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in an IED blast, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.