Meghalaya seeks Rs 80 cr from Centre for flood damage

The Meghalaya government has sought Rs 80 crore from the Centre for damage caused by floods in West and South West Garo Hills districts, officials said.

The demand for Rs 80 crore was put forward to a central team that visited the state on September 7, they said.

"Revenue and Disaster department officials sought Rs 78.65 crore for damage caused by the flood in Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla blocks in West Garo Hills district," an official told PTI.

He said the South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner sought Rs 1.71 crore for damage caused by the deluge in Zikzak and Betasing blocks in the district.

Both the districts experienced the worst floods in the past 25 years, according to the district officials.