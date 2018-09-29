Meghalaya minister donates 1 month's salary for Kerala relief fund

Meghalaya minister A L Hek on Saturday donated one month's salary towards the Kerala Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund, an official release said here.

The state information and public relations minister, who is on a two-day visit to the flood-battered state to study about AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) medicines, handed over a cheque of Rs 2.04 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

Vijayan, on his part, expressed gratitude to Hek and said the gesture would strengthen ties between the people of the two states, the release added.

Talking to PTI, Hek said he was "happy to represent the people of Meghalaya" in Kerala.

"A drive to collect money for Kerala flood victims is underway in Meghalaya. The money will be handed over to the Kerala CM's office," he stated.

The southern state witnessed its worst floods in a century over the past two months.

According to government figures, 443 people have lost lives, while around 54 lakh people in 14 districts of the state were severely affected.