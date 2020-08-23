Meghalaya govt shuts down The Shillong Times over COVID-19 protocol violations

The Shillong Times has, however, claimed that their office was shut down despite them following all COVID-19 protocols diligently (Image: Reuters)

Northeast India’s oldest English daily — The Shillong Times — was shut down temporarily on August 23 over allegations of violating coronavirus-related health protocols.

The 75-year-old broadsheet will not be hitting the newsstands for some time now. Breaking the news to their readers, The Shillong Times wrote: “After 75 years of service, we got the stick from the government for alleged violation of health protocol. This means that ST will not hit the stands from August 23 onwards.”

Additionally, the area around the newspaper’s office in Shillong was declared a containment zone after three staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported The Print.

The Shillong Times has, however, claimed that their office was shut down despite them following all COVID-19 protocols diligently. They wrote in the note to the readers that their “voice remains stifled at the cruel hands of law”.

They did not inform the readers when the office will be functional again and when they will be able to start publishing the daily again.

Patricia Mukhim, the editor of the newspaper, has informed that the decision on when to restart the paper will be taken soon. In the meanwhile, there is a plan to start the editions online by next week.

She said the organisation has taken all Covid-19 protocol measures, such as instituting sanitisers and putting in place handwashing spaces among others.

As per the Meghalaya government order that was issued on August 22 declaring the area a containment zone, all staff quarters in the location share a common entrance, and the office-goers were not following basic COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing and wearing face masks. Therefore, they reportedly felt the need to declare the office building and staff quarters of the newspaper a containment zone.