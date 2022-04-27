English
    Meghalaya govt launches project to promote music, support budding talents

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    (Image: AP)


    The Meghalaya government has launched a grassroots music project in a bid to recognise and promote musical talents as well as provide support to artistes for events outside the state.

    Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the project on Tuesday evening, while conferring the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ on the state’s musical icon Lou Majaw.

    “We conceptualised this programme to encourage and provide a platform to our musicians and link it up with tourism,” Sangma said.

    “We strongly believe that the youth of our state will be involved in this initiative. The project will give them the opportunity to unleash their musical talent,” he said.

    It will also provide a platform for street performances at different public spaces, and musical events at cafes across the state, officials said.

    The Meghalaya government is trying to create a positive environment for musicians and music lovers, Sangma added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Meghalaya #music
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:32 pm
