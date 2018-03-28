Meghalaya govt forming Group of Ministers to lift coal ban

The Meghalaya government is constituting a Group of Ministers to study and come up with a solution to the NGT ban on coal mining in the state.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a blanket ban on unscientific coal mining in the state since April, 2014 affecting its economy and livelihood of a large number of people.

"The issue of coal is a priority of our government. We are going to look at environmental concerns as we take forward our discussion with the Centre as well as with other authorities concerned," Sangma told PTI.

He said the Group of Ministers will be led by him and it will have the mining and geology minister, law minister, forest and environment minister and home minister.

A delegation of the State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners and Mine Dealers Forum had met the Chief Minister yesterday seeking that the newly elected Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government help lift the ban.

The ruling National People's Party, the regional parties and the BJP had sought votes from the people citing failure of the erstwhile Congress government to lift the ban.