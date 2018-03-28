App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 28, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Meghalaya govt forming Group of Ministers to lift coal ban

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a blanket ban on unscientific coal mining in the state since April, 2014 affecting its economy and livelihood of a large number of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Meghalaya government is constituting a Group of Ministers to study and come up with a solution to the NGT ban on coal mining in the state.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a blanket ban on unscientific coal mining in the state since April, 2014 affecting its economy and livelihood of a large number of people.

"The issue of coal is a priority of our government. We are going to look at environmental concerns as we take forward our discussion with the Centre as well as with other authorities concerned," Sangma told PTI.

He said the Group of Ministers will be led by him and it will have the mining and geology minister, law minister, forest and environment minister and home minister.

A delegation of the State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners and Mine Dealers Forum had met the Chief Minister yesterday seeking that the newly elected Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government help lift the ban.

The ruling National People's Party, the regional parties and the BJP had sought votes from the people citing failure of the erstwhile Congress government to lift the ban.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.