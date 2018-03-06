App
HomeNewsIndia
Mar 05, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghalaya Elections 2018: Retracing Congress’ steps in the hill state

The Bhartiya Janata Party pulled the carpet from under the Congress' feet by formulating an alliance with the National People’s Party and three other regional parties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The recently-concluded assembly elections in Meghalaya spelt the end of a four-decade-long Congress rule in the state, despite the party emerging the single largest winner, winning 21 of the state's 60 assembly seats.

The Bhartiya Janata Party pulled the carpet from under the Congress' feet by formulating an alliance with the National People’s Party and three other regional parties. The alliance won 34 seats in all, four more than the halfway mark of 30 needed to form a government.

NPP leader Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as Chief Minister of the state on March 6.

There have so far been 11 chief ministers of Meghalaya since the state came into being, of which 6 were from the Congress party. This  includes the state's first-ever chief minister, Williamson A. Sangma.

In 1972, 1981, 1983, 1992, 2003 and 2009, the people of Meghalaya elected to power candidates from the Congress party, the latest of who was the incumbent CM Mukul Sangma who was in power between 2009 and 2018.

Reports of intrastate disagreements and citizens' disappointment with the state government have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The Opposition lashed out at the ruling Congress, saying that even after 45 years of statehood, Meghalaya is still lagging on many fronts.

Many schemes, initiatives and policies that were promised to the people of Meghalaya were reportedly never implemented and the people's frustration with the Congress government was growing more and more pronounced.

Some of the Congress leaders in the state were accused by the Opposition of holding black money. Education and crimes against women under the Mukul Sangma government were also under the public scanner.

Recently, more than one lakh students dropped out of schools in Meghalaya and the government was accused of being unable to implement the Right to Education in the state.

The NPP presented data that showed the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, which helped reduce the dropout rate across India, to have not picked up at all in Meghalaya.

There were concerns raised about teachers’ training, lack of employment policies and failure of housing schemes of the government as well.

Many of Congress’ allies also turned their back towards the government and criticized its efforts pertaining to insurgency in the state, ensuring security of indigenous tribal people, and various other issues.

The Congress also suffered because of its ties with regional parties were not very cordial, according to a Financial Express report. Mukul Sangma offered UDP chief Donkupar Roy the chief minister’s post for half the term but Roy rejected his offer and made an alliance with NPP and BJP instead.

tags #India #Meghalaya #Meghalaya Elections 2018 #Politics

