Meghalaya assembly polls peaceful; over 75% turnout recorded

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

The figure is expected to increase as the polling continued for several hours after the scheduled time of conclusion.

More than 75 per cent of the 21.6 lakh electors in Meghalaya cast their votes on Monday till 5 pm and the polling was peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) is contesting to retain power while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are attempting to bring about a change in the government in the northeastern state.

The Congress and the BJP are contesting in 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.