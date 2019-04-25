Mega roadshow in pics: PM Narendra Modi paints Varanasi saffron

The Prime Minister will contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from the temple city, and will file his nomination on April 26. Voting is expected to take place in the city on May 19. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Supporters of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Supporters of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 25, 2019 07:11 pm