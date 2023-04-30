 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi govt, MCD schools

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

According to officials, the meeting was conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools and over 1,500 MCD schools.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena with MCD Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal during a 'Mega PTM', jointly organised by the Delhi government and MCD schools, at a school in New Delhi, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The first-ever joint parents-teacher meeting (PTM) was organised in all the Delhi government and MCD schools of the capital on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that they will now work to transform the civic body-run schools.

"Today, a mega PTM is being held in both MCD and Delhi government schools in Delhi. Just as Delhi government schools have been transformed with the help of all students, teachers, and parents, we will now work together to transform MCD schools as well," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Education Minister Atishi, who also visited some schools, said in 2015 when the Kejriwal government was formed, the condition of Delhi government schools was the same as MCD schools now.