 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Mega military exercise covering 7,516 km of India's coastline to start today

PTI
Nov 15, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

The scale and conceptual expanse of the 'Sea Vigil' exercise is "unprecedented" in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and the objectives to be met, they said.

Representative image of Indian Army soldiers. (Image: AP/File)

India will kick-start on Tuesday a two-day multi-agency military exercise covering the country's 7,516 km-long coastline and exclusive economic zone with the twin aim of checking preparedness of various agencies to deal with any eventualities and bolster overall maritime security, officials said.

The scale and conceptual expanse of the 'Sea Vigil' exercise is "unprecedented" in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and the objectives to be met, they said.

It will be the third edition of the exercise that was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security following the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

The exercise is a build up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years.

The officials said the Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges.

Assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs department and other maritime agencies are being deployed in the Sea Vigil exercise.