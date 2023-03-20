 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mega kitchen to serve hygienic mid-day meal to 50,000 govt school students

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

The foundation stone of the mega kitchen was laid by Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha on Sunday.

Schoolchildren eat their free mid-day meal. Image: (Reuters)

To serve hygienic mid-day meal to at least 50,000 students of government schools in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district a mega centralised kitchen is being set up at Keitha village, an official said.

The kitchen is being set up by Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation Akshay Patra Foundation (APF) with financial help of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Ramgarh district administration, an official said.

Sinha, who is also chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, said that the kitchen is coming up on 2.5 acres of land at Keitha village along NH-33 in Ramgarh town, some 60-km from state capital Ranchi.