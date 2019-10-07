Meetings by the bay and Mamallapuram’s heritage sites: How the Modi-Xi Jinping summit may pan out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at an informal summit on October 11-12. However, there has been no official confirmation from China even with less than four days to go for the meeting.

Modi and Xi are expected to meet in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. The temple town is close to state capital Chennai. This would be the two leaders’ second informal summit. They had held a similar meeting in Wuhan, China in 2018.

Individuals aware of the development told The Indian Express that the next 24 to 48 hours are crucial for the visit’s announcement.

The announcement is likely to happen in coordination with each other, once there is confirmation.

Itinerary

According to a report by The Times of India, Modi and Xi will hold four meetings lasting for a total of five hours.

The informal summit will begin at 5.00 pm on October 11.

The two leaders will tour Mamallapuram for an hour and visit three monuments – Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and Shore Temple. A cultural programme and a private dinner will be organised at the Shore Temple. These monuments are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This is before Xi returns to Chennai for the night. According to The Times of India report, the two leaders will hold informal talks on October 12 at a five-star hotel overlooking the Bay of Bengal. They will again meet for lunch before the Chinese President departs from Chennai.

Agenda

According to reports, the two sides are likely to discuss issues relating to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, counter-terrorism and sustainable marine economy.

Earlier, reports had suggested that trade ties and stability at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) could be the focus areas of the summit.

Xi’s visit also comes at a time when the Indian Army is holding its largest mountain combat exercise. The exercise is happening in Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has been reportedly irked by this exercise and has complained to Delhi about it.

The administration has been working round the clock to get the historic town ready for the summit.

Xi’s visit to India would come just after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan holds high-level talks with China. Khan is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on October 8.

During his visit to China, Khan is expected to discuss several major projects in the fields of hydropower and an oil refinery as part of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). India has, in the past, raised concerns about CPEC.

Mamallapuram has had a historical connection with China. The Pallavas, who ruled the region for a long time, had even sent envoys to China.