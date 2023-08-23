Meet the architects of India's moon mission

Chandryaan-3

India is all set to witness Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. While the touchdown will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the lunar surface, here’s the team which worked tirelessly for four years even amid the pandemic to make this happen.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath

In January 2022, S Somanath assumed leadership of ISRO and became an important figure in India's ambitious moon mission. Earlier, he had served as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. Apart from the ongoing Chandrayaan-3, other missions such as Aditya-L1 to Sun and Gaganyaan (India's first manned mission) are under his supervision.

Project Director P Veeramuthuvel

In 2019, P Veeramuthuvel took charge as the Project Director of Chandrayaan-3. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He succeeds M Vanitha who was the project director of Chandrayaan-2 mission under the leadership of former ISRO Chief K Sivan. He worked as a deputy director at the Space Infrastructure Programme Office at ISRO's main office. Veeramuthuvel played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, India's second edition of the moon-mission series.

Mission Director S Mohana Kumar

S Mohana Kumar, a senior scientist from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, is the mission director for Chandrayaan-3. He has worked as the director for the successful commercial launch of the One Web India 2 satellites on board the LVM3-M3 mission.

Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) S Unnikrishnan Nair

S Unnikrishnan Nair is the Director of VSSC which is located in Kerala. VSSC was responsible for developing the GSLV Mark-III, now known as Launch Vehicle Mark-III. Nair and his team oversee various critical aspects of this crucial mission.

Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) M Sankaran

In 2021, M Sankaran assumed the role of Director at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). He heads the team responsible for crafting satellites that meet India's diverse needs, including communication, navigation, remote sensing and weather forecasting.

ISRO Senior scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava

Popularly known as India's 'rocket woman', Srivastava spearheaded the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She is a senior scientist at ISRO and was the Deputy Operations Director to India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan.

