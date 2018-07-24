Meet Rohit Prasad - The Indian-origin scientist who was crucial in making Amazon's Alexa

As the voice of Amazon's Alexa helps users and households, the name Rohit Prasad, its creator, has now become a talk of the town in India.

Prasad, who hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand, has made himself known the world over thanks to the growing popularity of Amazon’s concept, driven by voice recognition and artificial intelligence.

Rohit Prasad, currently the Vice President and Head Scientist for Alexa Artificial Intelligence at Amazon, held the 15th position on Recode’s list of 100 people in business, technology, and media who made a difference in 2017.

The 14 top technology heads ahead of him on the list included the likes of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk and Satya Nadella. The same year, Prasad was also ranked No. 9 (and Reid No. 10) in Fast Company’s 100 most creative people in the business.

Now, settled in the US, Prasad’s early schooling happened at DAV Public School in Ranchi, before moving to Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) for engineering in Mesra, a village near Jharkhand.

After finishing Electronics and Communication Engineering in 1997, he moved to the United States, at Illinois Institute of Technology to pursue MS in Electrical Engineering. This is where extensively researched on low bit-rate speech coding for wireless applications – laying the foundation somewhat for his interest in speech recognition and Alexa.

Post completion of education, he joined Raytheon BBN Technologies in July 1999 as a Staff Scientist, rising higher in the same firm as Deputy Manager and Senior Director of Speech, Language and Multimedia Business Unit.

After spending a good 14 years at BBN, in 2013, Prasad’s journey at Amazon started, where he continued for another three years as Director of Machine Learning, Alexa, to be later promoted as the Vice President and Head Scientist of Alexa Artificial Intelligence in 2016 – the position he holds currently.

The recent advent and elevation of Alexa as a daily household device propelled his popularity in the technology sector and among the common public.