Meet Chhaya Sharma, the firebrand cop who cracked the Nirbhaya case

Delhi Crime, the latest Netflix series focusing on the 2012 gangrape of a paramedic student inside a moving bus, has prodded people to engage in more discussions about the ghastly crime and the firebrand lady cop who fast-tracked the ‘blind’ case and ensured the heinous crime is avenged.

Actress Shefali Shah plays the role inspired from supercop Chhaya Sharma in the series and goes by the name Vartika Chaturvedi.

But, how many remember the real-life hero who nabbed all the accused in less than a week amid mounting pressure from the media, government, and public protestors?

Chhaya Sharma, the then DCP (south) of Delhi Police, was little known in the years that followed, but stories of her treatment of the case – how she chose to work on it herself and cracked it in no time with very vague leads –have lived on.

Shefali Shah says only a lady officer could have cracked the case in such a less time. “All the case had was scattered leads but I don't think she let herself believe for a moment that it's not going to happen. All she wanted to do was crack the case in the fastest way possible.”

Sharma has conveyed in interviews earlier in the media that she didn’t think the case would turn out to be so big, and that the media would follow it so closely.

Apart from the 2012 rape case, Sharma also played an important part solving several cases such as the Baby Falak case, the Ponty Chaddha case, the bank heist in Defence Colony, the arrest of Namdhari, and the murder of Deepak Bharadwaj.

Now the DIG of National Human Rights Commission, Sharma is a 1999 batch IPS officer and she graduated in Economics from Delhi University in 1993.

She was born and raised in Delhi and loves to shop at Sarojini Nagar and have chaat in Bengali Market.

In all of these years of her life, one thing that has remained the same is her commitment and passion towards bringing a positive change in the country.

She admits the system is corrupt but hopes the number of people wishing to bring about change will increase in the coming years, cleansing it over time.

You can watch a 2013 interview of the then DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma here: