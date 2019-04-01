App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Chhaya Sharma, the firebrand cop who cracked the Nirbhaya case

In the Netflix series, actress Shefali Shah plays the role inspired from supercop Chhaya Sharma who solved the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Crime, the latest Netflix series focusing on the 2012 gangrape of a paramedic student inside a moving bus, has prodded people to engage in more discussions about the ghastly crime and the firebrand lady cop who fast-tracked the ‘blind’ case and ensured the heinous crime is avenged.

Actress Shefali Shah plays the role inspired from supercop Chhaya Sharma in the series and goes by the name Vartika Chaturvedi.

But, how many remember the real-life hero who nabbed all the accused in less than a week amid mounting pressure from the media, government, and public protestors?

Chhaya Sharma, the then DCP (south) of Delhi Police, was little known in the years that followed, but stories of her treatment of the case – how she chose to work on it herself and cracked it in no time with very vague leads –have lived on.

related news

Shefali Shah says only a lady officer could have cracked the case in such a less time. “All the case had was scattered leads but I don't think she let herself believe for a moment that it's not going to happen. All she wanted to do was crack the case in the fastest way possible.”

Sharma has conveyed in interviews earlier in the media that she didn’t think the case would turn out to be so big, and that the media would follow it so closely.

Apart from the 2012 rape case, Sharma also played an important part solving several cases such as the Baby Falak case, the Ponty Chaddha case, the bank heist in Defence Colony, the arrest of Namdhari, and the murder of Deepak Bharadwaj.

Now the DIG of National Human Rights Commission, Sharma is a 1999 batch IPS officer and she graduated in Economics from Delhi University in 1993.

She was born and raised in Delhi and loves to shop at Sarojini Nagar and have chaat in Bengali Market.

In all of these years of her life, one thing that has remained the same is her commitment and passion towards bringing a positive change in the country.

She admits the system is corrupt but hopes the number of people wishing to bring about change will increase in the coming years, cleansing it over time.

You can watch a 2013 interview of the then DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma here:

First Published on Mar 29, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

BJP Fields Arjun Sethi's Son in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Seat

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.