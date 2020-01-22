Meet Brazil PM Jair Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for Republic Day celebrations

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India's 71st Republic Day celebrations parade on January 26.

His four-day visit to India, the first after assuming power, will begin on January 24. He will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

Bolsonaro will be the third Brazilian head of state to attend Republic Day celebrations in India. Before 2020, Brazilian presidents have graced the Republic Day Parade in 1996 and 2004.

As India is geared towards welcoming Bolsonaro, here’s all you need to know about the leader, who is largely seen as a controversial figure.

Journey to Brazil’s top post

Jair Bolsonaro is a far-right politician and former military officer from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Prior to a career in politics, Bolsonaro served in the military for seventeen years, reaching the rank of Captain.

After leaving the army in 1988, Bolsonaro was elected to a seat on the Rio de Janeiro city council in 1989. Two years later, he won a seat representing Rio de Janeiro in Brazil’s federal Chamber of Deputies that he would hold for seven consecutive terms.

In July 2018, he announced that he was running for president. He won a landslide victory in Brazils’ presidential election in October 2018 and took the reins of the country in January 2019.

History of controversy

Dubbed by some as the ‘Brazilian Donald Trump’, Bolsonaro is seen as a controversial figure in the country, largely because of his statements and actions. He has been accused of making several racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

Among the many controversial remarks that he reportedly made over the years was his statement that he “would be incapable of loving a homosexual son”.

Also, when a female member of the Chamber of Deputies called him a rapist, Bolsonaro responded by saying, “I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it.” Later, having stated that he was not a rapist, he added that if he were, he would not rape the congresswoman in question because she was “not his type.”

He later repeated the comments to a newspaper, adding that he would not rape Rosario because she was "ugly".

Recently, he blamed NGOs for starting the fire in the Amazon rainforest.

One year of governance

The past one year has been tremulous for Bolsonaro, with demonstrations against his government, allegations of corruption coupled with drug smuggling and sacking of associates on ideological basis.

His tenure has also been criticised by indigenous people, lawyers and human rights activists who say his policies prioritise development at the cost of the environment.

According to a News18 report, the Brazilian president took a pledge recently to open up the Amazon to mining companies, which indigenous leaders said tantamounted to "genocide".

The data released by Reuters recently also showed that deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon had risen by 85 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Why Bolsonaro has been invited for Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Bolsonaro when the two leaders met in November 2019 on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia.

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed PM Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India.

His visit to India should not come as a surprise as India-Brazil ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. The volume of bilateral trade was $8.2 billion in 2018-19.