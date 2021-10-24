MARKET NEWS

Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, the National Centre for Seismology said.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
Representational image

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damage The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.
Tags: #earthquake #India #Ladakh
first published: Oct 24, 2021 04:56 pm

