Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

Representational image

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damage The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

