Medium-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, adjoining areas; third in less than a month

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit New Delhi on May 10. This was the third in less than a month, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

No loss of life or property was reported immediately.

The epicentre of this earthquake was near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi, news agency PTI quoted JL Gautam, Head (Operations) at the NCS, as saying. The institute falls under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The same location and nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.



Tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr of magnitude 6.7 on October 10, 1956, and at Mordabad of magnitude 5.8 on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(With inputs from PTI)