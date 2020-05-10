Medium-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, adjoining areas; third in less than a month

The same location and nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively.
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit New Delhi on May 10. This was the third in less than a month, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
No loss of life or property was reported immediately.
The epicentre of this earthquake was near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi, news agency PTI quoted JL Gautam, Head (Operations) at the NCS, as saying. The institute falls under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
The same location and nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.
Tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020
The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr of magnitude 6.7 on October 10, 1956, and at Mordabad of magnitude 5.8 on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.(With inputs from PTI)
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365