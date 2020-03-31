Medical devices to be regulated as drugs from April 1: Government

Starting April 1, 2020, all medical devices will be regulated by the government as drugs, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on March 31.

The statement noted that all medical devices shall be governed under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, with effect from April 1, 2020.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

"Therefore, the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of all the medical devices would be monitored by the government under the provisions of Para 20(1) of the DPCO, 2013, to ensure that no manufacturer/importer increases the MRP of a drug more than 10 percent of MRP during preceding 12 month and where the increase is beyond 10 percent of maximum retail price, it shall reduce the same to the level of ten percent of maximum retail price for next twelve months," the statement said.

It added that the manufacturer and importer shall also be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest thereon from the date of increase in price in addition to penalty.