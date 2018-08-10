App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Media speculation about washout in session proved wrong: M Venkaiah Naidu

Before adjourning the House, Naidu said the productivity during the session stood at 74 per cent, which was much more than the Budget Session when it stood at just 25 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rajya Sabha was today adjourned sine die, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying the media speculation that the Monsoon Session would be a washout has proven wrong as it has been "three times more productive".

Before adjourning the House, Naidu said the productivity during the session stood at 74 per cent, which was much more than the Budget Session when it stood at just 25 percent.

He pointed out that while 14 bills were passed in this session alone, only 10 bills could be adopted during the last two sessions together.

"Going by the trend of the previous two sessions, the media had forecast that this would also be a washout. I am glad that for once, media has been proved wrong. I compliment all of you for the same, though it is not to my full satisfaction still," Naidu said in his closing address.

He said the working of the session has brought delight to all the stakeholders who believe in parliamentary democracy.

"With the productivity of more than 74 percent measured in the way of functional time available, this session proved to be three times more productive than the last Budget seesion whose productivity was just 25 percent," Naidu said.

"This is a remarkable improvement and the credit goes to all of you," he said, while referring to the "unanimous passage" of the bill to amend the SC/ST law, besides other legislations.

Observing that there was wide-ranging discussions on a variety of critical issues, he said the bills to act against economic offenders and to strengthen the law against corruption, which were passed during the session, were very crucial.

The Monsoon Session has proved that "a performing Parliament can deliver its mandate."

He, however, added that he was deeeply pained by the disruptions in the last two sessions.

He also congratulated Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad for the heightened productivity and smooth functioning of the House.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:30 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Rajya Shaba

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

