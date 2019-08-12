App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Media freedom intact under BJP rule, says Prakash Javadekar

The senior BJP leader said he had spent several months in jail during the Emergency (1975-77), imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to uphold freedom of the press.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The media will have full freedom under the BJP rule, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on August 12.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said media freedom remains intact under the BJP government.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said media freedom remains intact under the BJP government.

"My father was a sub-editor in a media institution. I had spent 16 months of my youth in jail for freedom of the press during the Emergency.

"I assure you that freedom of media under our rule will remain intact," he said.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Prakash Javadekar

