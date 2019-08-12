Media freedom intact under BJP rule, says Prakash Javadekar

The media will have full freedom under the BJP rule, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on August 12.

The senior BJP leader said he had spent several months in jail during the Emergency (1975-77), imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to uphold freedom of the press.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said media freedom remains intact under the BJP government.

"My father was a sub-editor in a media institution. I had spent 16 months of my youth in jail for freedom of the press during the Emergency.