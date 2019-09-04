App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Measures taken in Kashmir to ensure peace efforts are not scuttled from across the border: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Shringla made the comments in a podcast on September 3 and spoke on changing the paradigm in Jammu and Kashmir- from cross-border terrorism and radicalisation to jobs, inclusive development and a hope for peace.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka
Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka

India took “precautionary and preventative measures” in Kashmir to ensure that the government's efforts to maintain peace in the Valley are not scuttled by "vested interests" from across the border, the country's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said.

Shringla made the comments in a podcast on September 3 and spoke on changing the paradigm in Jammu and Kashmir- from cross-border terrorism and radicalisation to jobs, inclusive development and a hope for peace.

Authorities suspended Internet and mobile services in several areas in Jammu and Kashmir and banned public gatherings in Srinagar district under Section 144, apprehending trouble after the Indian government revoked the special status to the state on August 5.

Close

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said internet and phone services have been shut because these are more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation of people and indoctrination of youths.

related news

Shringla said that the purpose of his podcast is to bring facts of the matter in front of people.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen a great deal of speculation, some pedalling of half-truths, untruths, factually incorrect information that disseminated in the media, primarily in the US,” he said.

Shringla said that there has been a lot of speculation on the “precautionary and preventative measures” taken by the Indian government in Kashmir to ensure that the law and order situation on the ground is secure.

He said that the reason why these measures were taken was to "ensure that the positive steps of the government should not be scuttled due to incitement and vested interests from across the border."

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has sought an end to the rhetoric on Kashmir issue, saying that peaceful dialogue, respect for civil rights and non-violence are the only way forward.

“My prayer for the children and people of India and Pakistan is a future of peace,” Krishnamoorthi, the US Representative for Illinois' 8th Congressional district, said in a statement.

“In that spirit, heated rhetoric about violence and war over Kashmir should end, and I hope restrictions in Kashmir will be lifted rapidly. Peaceful dialogue, respect for civil rights and nonviolence are the only way forward,” he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:50 am

tags #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.