MEAP to account for 58% of global air passenger demand by 2040

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

According to a statement released on Monday, the airport industry's growth story is set to continue as new airports are coming up and existing facilities are getting expanded and upgraded to meet future passenger demands.

The Middle East and Asia-Pacific (MEAP) regions have transformed into a major international hub and are expected to account for 58 per cent of the global air passenger demand by 2040, organisers of an Airport Show here cited recent surveys as showing.

With over 110 airports, this is already among the fastest growing in the world, accounting for 170 million of the global traffic, it said.

The 22nd edition of the Airport Show in Dubai from May 9 to 11 will connect over 200-plus aviation brands and 100-plus buyers from over 30 airports and aviation authorities from 20 countries. Also taking place on the sidelines of the Airport Show is the Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF).