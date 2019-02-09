MEA to provide all support to textiles ministry to promote silk trade: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on February 9 assured the textiles ministry to provide all support for promoting silk in global markets. Swaraj said that silk is a strong commodity and there is huge demand for it in the international markets.

"I assure you that the ministry of external affairs will become a facilitating ministry" to take silk to global markets, she said here at a textile ministry function - Surging Silk.

"You increase production, market is there," she added.

Talking about the popularity of India made silk saree, Swaraj said her counterparts during the United Nations General Assembly meetings, often ask about the wide variety of colour, pattern and different designs of these fabrics.

The textiles ministry distributed machines to weavers in order to eradicate thigh reeling practice in tasar silk sector and to ensure rightful earning to the rural and tribal women reelers.

On the target of eradicating thigh reeling and replace it with 'Buniyaad' reeling machine by end of March 2020, Swaraj said the ministry should strive for eliminating this practice this year only by distributing these equipment.

Further, she said that there could be political differences between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but the mulbery silk award today, brought the two states on a single platform here.

Speaking at the function, Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said that silk production has increased by 41 per cent since 2013-14.

During the event, best achievers in silk industry across various segments of sericulture were honoured. Awards were also given to the best performing states.

A mobile application was also launched for quality certification in silkworm seed sector.

India's silk production capacity is expected to reach about 38,500 tonnes by 2020 from the current level of 32,000 tonnes. Increasing production will help in reducing imports.

India is the second largest producer of silk after China and the largest consumer of silk.