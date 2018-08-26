App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

MEA refuses to share details on extradition request of Zakir Naik to Malaysia

In response to an RTI application filed by this PTI correspondent, the ministry said there are 160 extradition requests from India pending with various foreign countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refused to share details of request to Malaysia seeking extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, being probed in India for alleged terror charges, citing RTI clauses that bars disclosure of information received in confidence from foreign government, among others.

In response to an RTI application filed by this PTI correspondent, the ministry said there are 160 extradition requests from India pending with various foreign countries.

To a query seeking details of extradition request made by India and response received from Malaysia, it said “the information cannot be provided pursuant to Section 8 (1) (a) (f) and (h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005”.

The Section (h) bars disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.

related news

As per Section (f) of the transparency law, “information received in confidence from foreign government” cannot be disclosed.

The Section 8 (1) (a) bars “information, disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relation with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence”.

The MEA was asked to provide copy of letter or request made to Malaysia seeking extradition of Naik and also the copy of any communication response from that government.

Naik, who left India in July, 2016, is wanted for alleged terror and money laundering charges. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had last month said that India's request to Malaysia to extradite Naik was under active consideration of that country.

India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia. In January, the MEA made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik. Naik, who is in Malaysia, in a statement published in Malaysian newspapers in July, had thanked Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for examining his case from an "unbiased perspective".

Mahathir, who had met the radical Indian cleric last month, has made it clear that his government will not easily give in to India's demand to deport Naik. “We do not easily follow the demands of others. We must look at all factors before we respond," Mahathir was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

"Otherwise, someone will become a victim," the prime minister had said. Mahathir had also said that Malaysia will not deport Naik back to India, as long as he does not create problems in the country. The previous Malaysian government had granted Naik permanent resident status.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), that probes terror cases, had last year filed a charge sheet in a court against Naik for allegedly inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

It had first registered a case against Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016. Naik is also under investigation for issuing hate speeches that reportedly inspired a deadly terror attack on a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016. Naik's Mumbai-based non-government organisation, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has been declared an unlawful association by the Union Home Ministry.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Malaysia #MEA #Zakir Naik

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.