MEA issues advisory against fake IT job racket targeting skilled youth

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 24 issued an advisory warning against “Fake job rackets” that essentially target the skilled youth in the IT industry.

According to the advisory, victims are being duped on the pretext of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand via social media advertisements, as well as by Dubai and India based agents.

The victims, as MEA stated, are also reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, held captive and made to work under “harsh conditions”.

"Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer," the ministry said.

Along with this, the ministry also stated that it happened to notice 'dubious' IT firms being involved in call-center scams, cryptocurrency frauds and thus running fake rackets by offering employment to entice the skilled youth for positions under digital sales and marketing executives in Thailand.

Such instances have been brought to light under the Ministry’s notice lately by its missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

The target groups, communicated the above to the skilled youth through fake social media advertisements. There were Dubai and India based agents involved too, the advisory stated.