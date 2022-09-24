English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MEA issues advisory against fake IT job racket targeting skilled youth

    According to the advisory, victims are being duped on the pretext of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand via social media advertisements, as well as by Dubai and India based agents.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 24, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 24 issued an advisory warning against “Fake job rackets” that essentially target the skilled youth in the IT industry.

    According to the advisory, victims are being duped on the pretext of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand via social media advertisements, as well as by Dubai and India based agents.

    The victims, as MEA stated, are also reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, held captive and made to work under “harsh conditions”.

    "Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer," the ministry said.

    Along with this, the ministry also stated that it happened to notice 'dubious' IT firms being involved in call-center scams, cryptocurrency frauds and thus running fake rackets by offering employment to entice the skilled youth for positions under digital sales and marketing executives in Thailand.

    Close

    Related stories

    Such instances have been brought to light under the Ministry’s notice lately by its missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

    The target groups, communicated the above to the skilled youth through fake social media advertisements. There were Dubai and India based agents involved too, the advisory stated.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #fake job #job scam #MEA #racket #skilled #youth
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 02:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.