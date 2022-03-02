MEA estimates 17,000 Indians out of Ukraine so far; 15 more evacuation flights in next 24 hours

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wait in a crowded underpass at Lviv train station to catch a train to Poland. (Reuters)

The bulk of Indian nationals in Ukraine have left the country since the issuance of the first advisory by New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 2, adding that efforts are underway to ensure the safe evacuation of those still stranded in the war-hit country.

"We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued in the last week of January," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The statement comes a day after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said around 12,000 out of an estimated 20,000 Indians living in Ukraine have left the country, with none being left in capital Kyiv.

Those who have left Ukraine have entered into the countries on the western border - Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary - from where the Indian government is arranging evacuation flights.

Catch the live updates of Russia-Ukraine military conflict

The Indian operators will be sending "15 more evacuation flights in the next 24 hours under Operation Ganga", Bagchi said.

The military offensive against Ukraine was launched by Russia on February 24. Since then, the students have embarked upon frantic journeys to reach the western Ukrainian borders in a bid to leave the country.

On March 1, an Indian student, identified as 22-year-old Naveen SG from Karnataka, was killed in military shelling in the eastern town of Kharkiv.

The MEA had condoled his demise, with government officials assuring the bereaved family that steps are being taken to bring back his body.

According to Bagchi, the Indian embassy is working towards the evacuation of citizens stranded in eastern Ukraine, which has emerged as a warzone after the Russian forces launched bombings last week.

"We are exploring options to reach eastern Ukraine to assist the evacuation of citizens who are stuck there. We are seeing if our teams can reach there, it is not easy because the route is not open all the time," the MEA spokesperson said.

India is also ready to help other countries, Bagchi noted. "If we get a specific request on it, then our stand will be guided by it. If we get an opportunity like that, and we are able to do it, then we will definitely help," he added.