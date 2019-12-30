MEA denies recalling Indian Ambassador to Austria

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday called as "factually incorrect" reports that Indian Ambassador to Austria Renu Pall has been recalled following allegations of misuse of government funds.

Responding to a query, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said transfer of the officer back to the headquarters of the ministry here was an administrative decision.

"Reports that India's Ambassador to Austria has been recalled to headquarters are factually incorrect. The decision to transfer the officer back to headquarters was an administrative one. The distortion of facts related to this matter is mischievous," he said.