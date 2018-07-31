MEA cites privacy clause to stonewall queries about Nirav Modi’s passport status

Many wish to know absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s whereabouts and whether he will ever be brought to book. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, will not disclose any information about his travel details, saying it will invade his ‘privacy’.

A Rs 13,500-crore scam was detected in the state-run Punjab National Bank in February allegedly perpetrated by Modi. Following the unearthing of the scam, there have been news reports claiming that Nirav Modi has been travelling to different parts of the world, even though his passport was under suspension and was later cancelled.

The Wire reported that a Right to Information query was filed regarding this case with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in June, asking for details on the status of Modi’s passport and his travel across the world despite being a fugitive.

The RTI had multiple questions including the date of suspension of Modi’s passport, whether the MEA knew his passport number and details of his multiple passport booklets if he held them. There were questions about the route taken by Modi to flee the country, whether Indian passports can be used to trace a person’s route and if the ministry was using the said method.

The last but the most important question asked in June through this RTI query was if the MEA was aware of Nirav Modi’s location.

The MEA answered some of the questions in the RTI, admitting that it does not have Nirav Modi’s passport number. For all other queries, the ministry said in its reply, “The desired information in the above-mentioned points cannot be provided to applicant keeping it as an exemption under Section 8 (1) (j) of the RTI Act 2006.”

The said clause in the RTI Act reads: (j) information which relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual unless the Central Public Information Officer or the State Public Information Officer or the appellate authority, as the case may be, is satisfied that the larger public interest justifies the disclosure of such information: Provided that the information, which cannot be denied to the Parliament or a State Legislature shall not be denied to any person.

The MEA also did not give information about whether Modi held multiple passports, even though it had said only a few days before responding to this RTI that he had only one functional passport.

The first is that Nirav Modi was issued a fresh passport only after his previous passports were physically cancelled. When I say physically cancelled it means that you take the passport and you stamp it with “CANCELLED” remark. Number two, at no stage, did he have more than one valid passport in his possession,” the MEA spokesperson had said on June 28.

Similarly, the Enforcement Directorate had refused to disclose the number of assets seized of Modi and Mehul Choksi, under the RTI Act.

While Modi's location is still not clear, it was recently confirmed that Choksi has acquired citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda last year.