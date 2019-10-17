MEA ascertaining details of Indians involved in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on October 16.
The Ministry of External Affairs on October 17 said it has asked its mission in Jeddah to ascertain details of Indians involved in the bus crash in Saudi Arabia in which 35 people, including Asians and Arabs, have been killed.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deepest condolences to families of the victims of the accident."Our Consulate @CGIJeddah has been asked to ascertain the details of Indians involved in the accident," he said in a tweet.
Our Consulate @CGIJeddah has been asked to ascertain the details of Indians involved in the accident.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 17, 2019
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 12:17 pm