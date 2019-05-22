MDI Gurgaon students take management lessons from Indian elections

On a busy day at MDI Gurgaon, the management students are not only learning lessons from Stephen Covey, but also taking important tips from the ongoing Indian elections. Be it the political campaigns or use of social media by the parties, these aspects have been weaved into the course curriculum.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vidhu Gaur, Assistant Professor, MDI Gurgaon, said that the elections will offer valuable insights to the students.

"Election campaigning itself is a good case study for the students. Millennials are curious and if we see the campaigns by themselves, they have significantly evolved this year. Campaigning is no longer a mere political exercise and this is a managerial mathematical calculation," she said.

Gaur said that the importance of social media is also being deeply analysed. She cited the example of the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign, where social media has been used extensively by a political party.

MDI Gurgaon gets senior bureaucrats to come and speak about election campaigns. A lot of lessons can be taken from strategies, human resource, marketing and communication of the political parties during elections. This, said Gaur, is beneficial for students across the various management courses.

The business school conducts sessions and case studies are also developed co-relating the concept of coalition of political parties with corporate rivals. Few sessions are also taken for event and social media marketing taking a cue from the branding activities done by political parties in India.

The general elections in India were conducted between April 11 and May 19. The results of the seven-phase polls will be declared on May 23.