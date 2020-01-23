Md Azharuddin threatens Rs 100cr defamation after FIR lodged against him: Report

Denying allegations of cheating levelled against him by a travel agency in Maharashtra, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has threatened to file a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore, according to a report by news agency IANS.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against three people, including Azharuddin, for allegedly duping a travel agent, Mohammad Shadab, of more than Rs 20 lakh, news agency ANI reported.

Azharuddin, who is currently the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, said that he was seeking legal advice and that he would be taking action "as necessary".

"Those who filed the FIR have done it only to be in the limelight. There is no truth in it. The allegations are baseless," Azharuddin said in a video message on Twitter.

The complaint against Azharuddin, also a former Member of Parliament (MP), was lodged by Shadab, the owner of Danish Tours and Travels.

"We have lodged a first information report against Mujeeb Khan (Aurangabad), Sudheesh Avikkal (Kerala), Mohammed Azharuddin (Hyderabad). No arrests have been made and further investigations are underway," Investigating Officer A.D. Nagre, of the City Chowk police station, told IANS.