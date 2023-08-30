MCD to start door-step delivery of 23 services soon

Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Replicating the 'Delhi government model' in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the civic body has planned to soon start door-step delivery of 23 services, including birth and death certificates and renewal of factory license, officials said on Tuesday.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the move is for the convenience of the elderly and those citizens who are not tech-savvy.

The MCD is planning to introduce door-step delivery of its 23 services from October onwards, officials said.

Under this, citizens can request services or file complaints on a toll-free number 155305. Post this, a visit would be schedules with the mobile 'sahayak', who would visit their home between 8 am to 10 pm, and provide information as well as resolution, they said.

A mobile 'sahayak' will be provided with a laptop, tablet and internet facility for working. The MCD will try to deliver the services within two working days, mayor said.

Following the 'Delhi government model', the doorstep delivery system will be implemented in the MCD, the mayor said.

Other services will include, modification in a birth certificate; application for new health trade license, renewal of health trade license, application for new factory license, filing property tax return, among others.

Mayor Oberoi said that of the compliants received on MCD 311 app, "we were able to resolve 80 per cent of them in last 17 days".